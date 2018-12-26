Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 12.18.18 – Terence Dean Hartmann, 33, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Bail $10,000. Charges were ammended on Dec. 20 to: tampering with property and possession of a controlled substance. Release reason: Sent State.

• 12.21.18 – Daniel Shane Bratcher, 36, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of 2nd degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and 2nd degree property damage. Bail $6,000.