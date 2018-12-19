Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 12.12.18: Jessie Shayne May, 47, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Columbia Police on an out of county warrant. Bail $10,000.

• 12.12.18: Justin Lee Hudson, 23, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Columbia Police on a possession of a controlled substance charge. Bonded $4,500.

• 12.14.18: Joshua Aaron Parker, 33, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on the following charges: 4th degree domestic assault, 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree property damage, probation & parole violation. Bail $41,500.

• 12.14.18: Megan Ashley Stear, 22, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on failure to appear charges. Bonded $500.

• 12.15.18: Jesse Monroe McGee, 24, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on possession of a controlled substance charges. Bonded $4,500.

• 12.16.18: Charles Everett Hayes, 29, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle. Bonded $500.

• 12.17.18: Casandra Leanne Edwards, 25, of Ashland, was arreseted by Columbia Police on charges of 1st degree property damage. Release reason: probation.

• 12.17.18: Terry Lee Johnson, 34, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on three probation and parole violations. Bonded.