Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 11.26.18: Terence Dean Hartmann, 33, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of lacking proof of insurance. Bail $124.50.

• 11.29.18: Ashland Police arrested Laura Louise Cohen, 58, of Columbia, on an out of county warrant. Bail $250.00.

• 11.30.18: Terry Lee Johnson, 34, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on the following charges: Possession of controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana, unlawful possession of paraphrenalia, unlawful possessio of firearm, uuw possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, probation & parole violation. Bail $23,500.