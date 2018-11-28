Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

11.19.18 • Ashland Police arrested Antony Michael Paul, 18, of Holts Summit, on the following charges: leaving scene of accident, physical injury; 4th degree domestic assault; leaving scene of accident, property damage; 1st degree property damage. Bonded $2,500.

11.21.18 • Penelope Kay Braselton, 38, of Ashland was arrested by Columbia Police on charges of driving while intoxicated, prior. Bonded $500.

11.21.18 • Ashland Police arrested Kenneth Dale Davis, Jr., 50, of Ashland on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bail $1,000.

11.24.18 • Terence Dean Hartmann, 33, of Hartsburg was arrested by Columbia Police on the following charges: tampering with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor stealing, possession of controlled substance, obstruction-government and failure to appear x2. Bail $60,000.