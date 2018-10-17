Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• William James Jones, 47, of Ashland, was arrested on Oct. 9 by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on an out of county warrant. Bonded: $125.

• Casandra Leanne Edwards, 25, of Ashland, was arrested on Oct. 13 by Columbia Police on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage 1st and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $12,500.

• Columbia Police arrested Ashley Marie Hulen, 27, of Ashland, on October 15, on failure to appear charges. Bonded $1,000.