Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Tuesday, August 21, 2018:

• Adam Alfred Conner, 33, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bail: None set.

Thursday, August 23, 2018:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lee Allen Downing, 48, of Ashland, on failure to appear charges. Bail: $5,000.

Monday, August 27, 2018:

• DeJuan Joyner, 39, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of Driving while intoxicated and Possession of a controlled substance. Bonded: $5,000.