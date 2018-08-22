Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Friday, August 17, 2018:

• Daniel Aaron Faintich, 37, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bail: not set.

Sunday, August 19, 2018:

• Ashland Police arrested Brandon Lee Bowden, 32, of Ashland, on three charges of 4th degree domestic assault. Bail: $3,000.

• Angela Merea Davis, 48, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of violating an order of protection. Bonded: $1,000.