Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Tuesday, August 7, 2018:

• Trey Allen Vaughn Keith, 21, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on an out of county warrant. Bonded $4,500.

• Ashland Police arrested Kenneth Michael Knox, 19, of Hartsburg, on possession of a controlled substance charges. Bonded $4,500.

• Todd Allen Melton, 25, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bail: $79,000.

Sunday, August 12, 2018:

• Bo Desiree Hinton, 32, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on two counts of failing to appear. Bonded $1,293.50.

• Ashland Police arrested Chad Allen Johnson, 48, of Columbia, on charges of failure to signal and failure to comply. Bonded $1,000.