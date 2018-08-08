Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Tuesday, July 31, 2018:

• Cynthia Ann Harmon, 54, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Bonded $6,000.

• Ashland Police arrested Johnny Dean Quehl, 62, of Columbia, on an out of county warrant. Bonded $1,000.

Wednesday, August 1, 2018:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Todd Allen Melton, 35, of Ashland, on an out of county warrant and failure to appear charges. Bonded $5,000.

Friday, August 3, 2018:

• Tammy Sue Ehlers, 52, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated. Bail $4,500.

• Ashland Police arrested LaQuieta Marie Cribbs, 44, of Springfield, on an out of county warrant. Bonded $564.