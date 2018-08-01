Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Saturday, July 21, 2018:

• Arcie Dakota Sapp, 27, of Ashland, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on charges of resisting/interfering with arrest. Bonded $500.

Sunday, July 29, 2018:

• Ashland Police arrested Charles Everett Hayes, 28, of Ashland, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree burglary (no bail) and 3rd degree domestic assault (no bail). Bail $4,500.

• Halley Christine Zarhouni, 19, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on three failure to appear charges and bond revocation. Bail $17,500.

• Ashland Police arrested Mark Michael Jones, 28, of Ashland, on a 2nd degree domestic assault charge. Bail $4,500.