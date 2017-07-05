Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Tuesday, June 27th:

• Ashland Police arrested Brandi Lea Foreman, 32, of Ashland, on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bonded $1,000.

• Travis James Hay, 33, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Missouri State Troopers on the following charges: driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. On June 28th charges of delivery/possession of controlled substance and an additional possession charge were submitted. Bonded $14,000.

Wednesday, June 28th:

• Ashland Police arrested Calvin Alfred Ladlie, 21, of Hartsburg was arrested on an out of county warrant. Bonded $200.

Sunday, July 2nd:

• Terry Lee Johnson, 32, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm. Bonded $9,500.