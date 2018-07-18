Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Monday, July 2, 2018:

• Ashley Maree Hulen, 27, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on failure to appear charges and an out of county warrant. Bonded $401.

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Phillip Anthony Lawson, 31, of Ashland on the following charges: 1st degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. No bond.

Tuesday, July 3, 2018:

• Matthew William Johnson, 51, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a failure to appear charge. Bonded $124.

Thursday, July 5, 2018:

• Ashland Police arrested Ethan Evan Gonzales, 21, of Ashland, on charges of 2nd degree domestic assault and 4th degree domestic assault. Bonded $5,500.

Friday, July 6, 2018:

• Charles Everett Hayes, 28, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on two failure to appear charges. Bonded $750.

Monday, July 10, 2018:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffery Boyd O’Laughlin, 56, of Ashland, on an out-of-county warrant. Bail $1,000.

Friday, July 13, 2018:

• Jeffrey Scott Turner, 28, of Henley, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out-of-county warrant. Bonded $500.