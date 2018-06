Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently. June 13, 2018:

• Annie Victoria Carpenter, 29, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on charges of 4th degree domestic assault and kidnapping. Charges were updated on June 14th to 2nd degree kidnapping. No bail set at this time.

June 15, 2018:

• The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Alex Mikel Sapp, 25, of Ashland, on failure to appear charges. Bonded $500.