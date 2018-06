Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

06.02.2018:

• Jessie James Archer, 38, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of 4th degree domestic assault. Bonded $1,000.

• Columbia Police arrested Halley Christine Zarhouni, 19, of Ashland, on possession of a controlled substance charge. Bonded $9,000.