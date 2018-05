Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Thursday, May 17, 2018:

• Ashland Police arrested Antony Michael Paul, 17, of Holts Summit, on an out of county warrant. Bonded $25.00.

• Kimberly Michelle Proctor, 29, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $1,000.

Friday, May 18, 2018:

• Ashland Police arrested Trellis O’Neil Young, 59, of Ashland, on an out of county warrant. No bond.