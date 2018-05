Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

5.8.2018:

• Benton Lee Biggerstaff, 29, of Ashland, was arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers on charges of driving while intoxicated. Bonded $500.

5.10.2018:

• Missouri State Highway Patrol officers arrested Jefferson Lee Fitzhugh, 50, of Ashland, on driving while intoxicated charges. Bonded $500.