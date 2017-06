Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Thursday, June 15, 2017:

• Catherine Armstrong, 26, of Ashland was arrested by Boone Columbia Police on charges of fraudulent use of credit card device and stealing. No Bail.

• Columbia Police arrested Joe Gipson, 29, of Ashland on charges of fraudulent use of credit card device and stealing. Bail $15,000.