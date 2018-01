Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently. 1.4.2018:

• Bobbi Gene Keith, 37, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of leaving the scene of an accident w/property damage. Bonded $5,000.

1.5.2018:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Dillan Johnson, 22, of Hartsburg, on charges of misdemeanor stealing. Bail $250.