Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

12.7.2017:

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffrey Scott Lammers, 52, of Hartsburg on the following charges: 2nd degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bonded/Bailed.

12.8.2017:

Justin Lee Hudson, 21, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on 2nd degree assault charges. Bonded $4,500.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustin Charles Midgett, 31, of Ashland, for violating an order of protection. Bonded