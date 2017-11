Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

10.30.2017:

Joseph Allen Gipson, 30, of Ashland was arrested by the CSEC on seven failure to appear charges. Release with probation.

11.4.2017:

David Royal Grimsley, 35, of Moberly was arrested by Ashland Police on domestic 3rd degree assault charges. Bonded $1,500.

Ashland Police arrested Leslie Ann Mortland, 39, of Ashland on 4th and 2nd degree domestic assault charges. Bonded $5,500.