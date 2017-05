Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently. Sunday, May 14, 2017:

• Luis Guillero Ramirez, 25, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on failure to appear charges. Bonded $250. Monday, May 15, 2017:

• Travis Ryan Owen, 27, of Ashland was arrested by CSEC on failure to appear charges. Bail $137.50.