Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Thursday, October 26, 2017:

• Eusebio Daniel Barajas-Real, 27, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on failure to appear charges. Bonded

Saturday, October 28, 2017:

• Ashland Police arrested Amy Lee Langlotz, 42, of Jefferson City on an out of county warrant. Bail $1,000.

Monday, October 30, 2017:

• Matthew Martin Roberts, 29, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a probation & parole violation. Bail $7,500.