Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.
Thursday, October 26, 2017:
• Eusebio Daniel Barajas-Real, 27, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on failure to appear charges. Bonded
Saturday, October 28, 2017:
• Ashland Police arrested Amy Lee Langlotz, 42, of Jefferson City on an out of county warrant. Bail $1,000.
Monday, October 30, 2017:
• Matthew Martin Roberts, 29, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a probation & parole violation. Bail $7,500.
