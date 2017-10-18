Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Thursday, October 12, 2017:

• Ashland Police arrested Jack Anthony Carpenter, 36, of Fulton on charges of violating an order of protection. Bail $1,000.

Friday, October 13, 2017:

• Mary Josephine Wilcox, 43, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on 4th degree domestic assault charges. $1,000.

Monday, October 16, 2017:

• Harry Edward Miller, 35, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on failure to appear charges. Bonded $1,000.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017:

• Ashland Police arrested James Bruce Dent, 53, of Jefferson City, on charges of driving while intoxicated. Bonded $500.