Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Tuesday, October 3, 2017:

• Jesse James McKee, 30, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of 4th degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Bonded $1,000.

Thursday, October 6, 2017:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Morgan Sheldon Reifsteck, 21, of Hartsburg, on charges of DWI, physical injury. $1,500.

Monday, October 9, 2017:

• Kenneth Michael Knox, 18, of Hartsburg, was arrested by CONS on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Bail $4,500.