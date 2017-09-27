Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Sunday, September 24, 2017:

• Tyrone Corneluis Hill, 33, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bonded $1,000.

Monday, September 25, 2017:

• Terry Lee Johnson, 33, of Ashland, was detained by Court Security for the following: probation & parole violation and two counts of failing to appear. Bail: $85,000.

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Lee McCord, 39, of Ashland, on failure to appear charges. Bonded $500.