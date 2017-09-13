Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Wednesday, August 30, 2017:

• Esa Michael Cone, 22, of Ashland was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of interfering/resisting arrest. Bonded $500.

Monday, September 4, 2017:

• Ashland Police arrested Joshua Aaron Parker, 32, of Ashland, on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bonded $1,000.

• Steven Edward Roberts, 22, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of 1st degree trespassing. Bonded $500.

Sunday, September 10, 2017:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustyn Michael Barron, 20, of Hartsburg, on an out of county warrant. Bonded $1,000.

• Brandon Ray Saunders, 32, of Moberly, was arrested by Ashland Police for an out of county warrant. Bonded $500.

Tuesday, September 12, 2017:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Dillan Johnson, 21, of Hartsburg, on an out of county warrant. Bail $1,000.