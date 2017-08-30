Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.
Wednesday, August 23rd:
• Bradley Dillan Johnson, 21, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Bonded, reason not filed.
• Ashland Police arrested Julie Ann Nichols, 29, of Ashland on three (3) failure to appear charges. Bonded $200.
Friday, August 25th:
• Luis Guillero Ramirez, 25, of Jefferson City was arrested on a failure to appear charge. Bonded $350.
• Ashland Police arrested Travis Ryan Owen, 28, of Ashland on failure to appear charges. Bonded $50.
