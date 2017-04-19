Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently. Tuesday, April 11, 2017: • Columbia Police arrested Ashley Maree Hulen, 26, of Ashland on failure to appear charges. Bonded $1,500. • Jerald Otis White, 37, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on an out of state hold. No bond.
Police Report
Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests for last week. Tuesday, September 27, 2016: • Charles Ross Donigian, 21, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of 2nd degree burglary and felony stealing. Bail $5,000.
Police Report 7/20 to 7/27
Saturday, July 23, 2016: • Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Hartsburg man on Saturday evening for allegedly pointing a gun at his sister. Cody Reeder, 23, was arrested on 3rd degree domestic assault charges and unlawful use of a weapon at the 4100 block of Snowy Hills Road at about 2:30 p.m., according to