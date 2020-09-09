Contrary to what my wife may have you believe, I can admit when I am wrong. Last May, before the United States tallied its 100,000th death caused by Covid-19, I predicted that 200,000 Americans would be lost to this virus by Labor Day. Well, friends, I was wrong.

According to the pandemic tracker on the Fox News website, which takes information provided by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the National Institutes of Health, the actual number of mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters in the United States who died by Labor Day as a result of contracting the novel coronavirus was just under 190,000. I was wrong, but not by much.

Though Boone County has only lost seven people to this disease so far, the number of new cases and new hospitalizations is increasing faster here than anywhere else in the state of Missouri. Why?

~ Get the rest in today’s Journal ~