Wilma Maxine Canole of Columbia passed away January 3, 2019 at Boone Hospital, she was 92 years old.

Maxine was born September 21, 1926, the daughter of Clinton and Mabel Broadwell Ketchum. She served in the US Army Air Force. She worked as a stock person and secret shopper in retail stores.

No services will be held.

Survivors include, Mark (Marilyn) Canole, Mike Canole and Richard (Cindy) Jones, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.