Willard “Cookie” Henry Schnieder of Castro Valley, California passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2017 at home after a two year journey with lung cancer.

He was born in Hartsburg, MO, September 22, 1939 the son of Frederick Henry Schnieder and Ruby Marie Arnold. Willard “Will” as he was known in CA was united in marriage to Sandra Hollenbeck on Oct. 10, 1968 in Oakland, CA.

He graduated from Ashland High School in 1957. He worked for the state of Missouri while attending Lincoln University. He graduated Cum Laude from University of Missouri. He received his MBA at Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA.

He spent his career as an account with Pete, Marwick & Mitchell CPA and Kaiser Aluminum in the comptrollers department dealing primarily with their international investments. Boating, golfing, using his John Deere to “make dirt” and working at the ranch filled his free hours. He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ and later Joined and was a faithful member of Transfiguration Church.

Willard is survived by his wife and soul mate, Sandy; his three children, Cynthia Ratte (Keefe) of Warrensburg, Leslie Schnieder of Lake St. Louis, and Vicki Romero (Michael) of Jefferson City; His grandchildren Theresa Wallace (Lance), Adam and Kevin Ratte; two sisters Daphne Old and Emma Nichols were helping with his care when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Waldo Wade Schnieder. Services were private. His remains will be interred at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, CA.