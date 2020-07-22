Wayne Steward Jenne, age 73, formerly of St. Peter, Illinois passed away at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home in Hartsburg, Missouri.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Peter, Illinois. Ryan Meyer will be officiating. There will be a one-hour viewing prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may go to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com

Wayne was born on February 4, 1947 in Breese, Illinois, the son of Harold Adolph and Selma Louise (Rothe) Jenne. He grew up in St. Peter, Illinois but lived most of his life in St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri area. Wayne attended a local senior club near his home in Missouri. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, collecting things, and tinkering with electronics.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Jenne of Berlin, Germany and Daniel Jenne (Sunny) of Taichung, Taiwan; daughter, Michele Washington (Stephen) of Manor, Texas; brother, Curtis Jenne (Judy) of St. Peter, Illinois; sisters, Coleen Blomberg (Don) of Kinmundy, Illinois and Elaine Mushrush (Jim) of Champaign, Illinois; grandchildren, Isaiah, Skyren and Haidee; friend and caretaker, Kasey Hill and Sara Fox; 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 9 great nieces, 6 great nephews and 1 great-great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Selma Jenne; sister, Jeanette Sasse; brother-in-law, Allen Sasse.