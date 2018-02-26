Wayne Andrews, 70, of Ashland, passed away on February 23, 2018. He was born July 8, 1947, the son of Joseph and Gladys Morris Andrews.

Survivors include his children, Joseph Andrews, Damon Andrews, Henry Jackson, Annie Jackson and Raney Jackson; his brothers, Kenneth Jackson and Damon Evans; his sister, Gail Friederick; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

One brother and one sister preceded in death.

Private services will be under the directions of Robinson Funeral Home.