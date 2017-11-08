Samuel Wallace Johnson of Ashland, passed away November 2, 2017 at Ashland Healthcare, he was 94 years old.

Wallace was born April 28, 1923 in Hartsburg Missouri, the son of Samuel and Nellie Waters Johnson. He married Betty Forbis on June 25, 1949 in Ashland and she preceded him in death. Wallace served in the US Army during WWII, and was an automotive mechanist for 30 years. Wallace served as the minister for Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church, Mt. Zion and Goshen. He was a member of the Ashland Masonic Lodge, Ashland American Legion, VFW in Ashland and the Southern Boone Senior Center.

Funeral Services were held at Robinson Funeral Home on November 4, 2017 at 11:00am. Burial followed in Woodcrest Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10:00 to 11:00am.

Survivors include, his son, James (Lori) Johnson of Slater, Mo; his daughter, Janis (Neil) Guyer of Purdin, Mo; his son-in-law, Deryl Reeder of Ashland, six grandchildren, Nathan Guyer, Jessica Watson, Daniel Reeder, Amanda Catlin, Lawton and Johnny Johnson and 8 great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by, one son, Johnny Johnson, one daughter, Jennifer Reeder, his brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Ashland Masonic Lodge, Southern Boone Senior center or to Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church.