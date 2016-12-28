Virginia Crump Williamson, age 84, passed away December 26, 2016 at Fulton Manor in Fulton, Mo.

Virginia was born January 25, 1932 in Jefferson City, Mo, the daughter of Rayburn E. and Floy Nichols Crump. She was married to Don Williamson.

Virginia was a member and very active in the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Springfield. She was an elementary teacher until her retirement.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 29 at 11:30 a.m. in New Liberty Cemetery in Ashland, Mo.

She is survived by her daughter, Cary Cornick and her husband John; her grandchildren, James Cornick and his wife Katherine and Jessica Cornick and her fiancée, Tyler Anderson. Two great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Audrey.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Charles Ray Crump.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to New Liberty Church or Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home.