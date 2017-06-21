Virginia Coleman of Columbia passed away June 19, 2017 at Boone Hospital, she was 69 years old.

Virginia was born August 25, 1947 in Columbia, the daughter of Tolden and Lorraine Acton Cunningham. She married David Lee Coleman on September 5, 1964 in Columbia and he preceded her in death.

Virginia worked in the claims department for Shelter Insurance until her retirement. She loved her family and scrapbooking. Virginia never asked for anything, was always thinking of others and what she could do for them.

Funeral Services will be held on June 22, 2017 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with visitation being from 12:00 to 2:00pm.

Burial will follow in Nashville Cemetery.

Survivors include, her children, Toby (Angel) Coleman and Angela Holder and her fiancé, Preston Palmer all of Columbia; her brother, Richard (Linda) Cunningham of Ashland; her sister, Shirley Sapp of Holt Summit; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Nashville Cemetery in care of the family.