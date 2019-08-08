Virginia Lee Birdsong of Hartsburg, passed away August 7, 2019 at Ashland Villa, she was 93 years old. Virginia was born January 10, 1926 in Claysville, Missouri the daughter of Paul and Mildred Case Nichols. She married Roy Birdsong on August 26, 1944 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. She worked for Sunny Slope Nursing Home in Ottumwa as a baker. Virginia was a member of Hartsburg Baptist Church. She loved gardening, cooking, camping and bowling.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on August 10, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 at the funeral home.

Survivors include her sons, Roger (Beverly) Birdsong of Columbia, Steven (Sheryl) Birdsong of Montgomery City; her daughter, Kay Price of Ottumwa, Iowa; one brother, Paul (Irene) Nichols of Hartsburg; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy, her daughter, Janet and son-in-law Claude.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Hartsburg Baptist Church or Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in care of the family.