Virginia Bennett of Hartsburg, passed away December 27, 2017 at her home, she was 79 years old. Virginia was born October 20, 1938 in Ashland, the daughter of Mable (McDow) and James Ramsdell. She married Ted Bennett October 17, 1956 in Cedar City, Missouri and he preceded her in death.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday January 2, 2018 at 10:00am at Robinson Funeral Home, with burial following in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday January 1, 2018 from 4:00 to 6:00 at the funeral home.

Survivors include her sons, Alan (Jayne) Bennett of Lohman, Darrell Bennett of Hartsburg; one daughter, Karla (Steven) Thomas of Hartsburg; one brother, Wilson (Nettie) Ramsdell of Hartsburg; ten grandchildren and eight grandchildren; one Uncle, Weldon (Beverly) McDow and two nephews.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Liberty Cemetery or Goshen Cemetery in care of the family.