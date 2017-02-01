Violet Nichols of Hartsburg, passed away February 1, 2017 at Parkside Manor in Columbia, she was 95 years old.

Violet was born August 16, 1921 in Columbia, the daughter of Jeff and Opal Frost, Crowley.

She married James Milton Nichols in 1940 and he preceded her in death.

Violet was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, Order of Eastern Star #309 and Goshen Church Ladies Quilting Club. She retired from the University of Missouri as a cashier in 1987.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am.

Survivors include two sons, Elson (Vera Jean) Nichols of Ashland and James Nichols of Ashland; one daughter, Alice Mae (Phebe) Nichols and her life partner Howie Shucart of Hartsburg; 5 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Liberty Cemetery

PO Box 365 Ashland, Missouri 65010.