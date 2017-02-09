Tiff Lauffer, 81, of Columbia, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in Columbia. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2017 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70, West Columbia, Mo. with a visitation from 10-11 a.m.

Tiff is survived by his son, Troy Lauffer & wife Betty of Columbia; grandchildren, Hannah & Abbey Lauffer, Amanda McCrary, and Rebecca & husband James Culley; and great grandson, Roland Culley. Tiff worked from Landmark Bank for over 30 years, and was member of the Daniel Boone Library Board. He was a founding member of the Southern Boone Library. He was also a Shriner for over 50 years and a Mason at Lodge 156 in Ashland.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Louis, Mo.

