Thomas L Cochran passed away on June 10,2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Thomas was born Aug.15, to William and Venita Carter Cochran in Columbia Mo, He married Debra Shaw on Feb.24,1973 and She survives. He worked as a Carpenter and knew how to fix and repair most anything. He loved to go fishing on the Missouri River and then have a fish fry on every memorial weekend with family and friends.

He is survived by two sons Thomas Cochran and wife Amber and Joseph Cochran and fiance Katie Halford all of Ashland Mo. Four grandchildren Shelby, Evelyn, Sam and Jake and one great grandson.

He is also survived by one brother Roger Cochran and two sisters Lois Goodman and Sue Anderson. He was proceeded in death by three brothers and one sister.