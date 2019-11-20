Teresa Jayne Bennett, 63, of Lohman, Missouri, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on April 9, 1956, in Jefferson City, the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Lavera June Kirchoff Meller.

She was married on September 11, 1981, in Columbia to Alan Jay Bennett, who survives at the home.

A 1974 graduate of Helias High School, Mrs. Bennett was employed as a Physical Therapy Technician with Charles Still Hospital; provided daycare in her home for several years; was an Emergency Room clerk at St. Mary’s Hospital; and retired as a billing clerk with Central Missouri Cardiology.

She was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, reading and being with her family and grandchildren.

Other survivors include three children, Brandon M. (Megan) Bennett, Osage Beach, Mo.; Ryan A. Bennett, Hartsburg, Mo.; and Megan L. Bennett, Jefferson City, Mo.; two grandchildren, Maezie Bennett and Aden Hatcher; one brother, Brian Meller, Lohman, Mo.; and her lifelong friend, Helen Eggen.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Gregory Meller; and her step-mother, Rose Meller.

Private family services were held on Saturday, November 16, and burial was at New Liberty Church Cemetery, Ashland, Mo.

Memorials are suggested to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Columbia, MO 65212.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.