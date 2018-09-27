Tammy Lynn Jennings passed away September 26, 2018 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 53 years old.

Tammy was born April 11, 1965 in Columbia, the daughter of Larry and Sharon Jennings. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Tammy was a poster child when she was younger and a spokesperson for Cerebral Palsy. Tammy was also a spokesperson for the United Way. She loved to draw, and make Christmas cards

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 at the funeral home.

Survivors include, Sharon; one brother, Chris (Stephanie) Jennings, her nephews and niece, Skylar, Hunter and Faith.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Larry, her paternal grandparents, John and Minerva Jennings and her great grandma Busch.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.