Steven Wayne Caudle of Columbia passed away at home August 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 64 years old. Steven was born November 04, 1955 in Kansas City Mo., the son of Buster and Loretta Lancaster, Caudle.

Memorial Services will be held on August 30, 2020 at @ 2:00pm with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Mo.

Survivors include his parents, Buster and Loretta Caudle; His long -time partner Phyllis Caudle of Columbia; one son, Casey Caudle of Joplin, MO; one daughter, Tonya (Heather) Caudle-Paul of Ashland; two brothers, Dennis (Linda) Caudle of Columbia and Eric Caudle of Centralia and five grandchildren.