Sheila Ward passed away June 5, 2019 at the Adams Street Place in Jefferson City, she was 72 years old.

Sheila was born August 22, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the daughter of Leroy W. and Mary Ethel Harmon, Towne.

She married Donald Roger Ward on August 26, 1966 in St. Paul, Minnesota and he preceded her in death. She worked as a private nanny for many years.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday June 15th, 2019 at the Tiger Shrine Club in Columbia.

Survivors include her son AJ (Lisa) Ward of Ashland; one brother, Frank Towne of Jefferson City, Mo.; three sisters, Dorothy (Fritz) Rowden of Eldon, Pat (Russell) Jaeger of New Mexico and Michelle (Bill) Gautsch of Jamestown; two grandchildren, Tommy (Nikki) Steel, Jason (Liz) Steel; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Jo, Kyleigh, Kinsley, Noah and Remington.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Terry Towne, one sister Lois Gladden.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in care of the family.