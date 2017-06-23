Sharron Margaret Crane (Ingles) went to be with Jesus on June 22, 2017 at the wise age of 81, while surrounded by family at home. She was born July 20th, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter W. and Lillian E. (Rateike) Harbacek.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 26, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Sharron moved to Hartsburg/Ashland, Missouri in 1959 with her husband, Melvin “Mel” Ingles Sr., and together they had four children. She always said that it was like going back 100 years in time, but she has grown to love it and wouldn’t go anywhere else. Mel passed in 1971.

Sharron went on to hold many jobs throughout her life including waitress, shoe sales, washing and ironing, and working at 3M for 27 years. She married Little Bill Crane and moved from Ashland to Easley and then to Whoop-Up (Sapp) where she resided for 40+ years.

Her passion for life has been her kids and grandkids. Sharron volunteered, held the title of treasurer for the Columbia Special Olympics and was a strong and faithful supporter. She loved crocheting, camping and the county fair, where she would attend every night, stay until close and always have to have a corn dog and a funnel cake. Sharron was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson City and enjoyed listening to and supporting several television ministries.

Sharron was known for her sense of humor, feistiness, faith and positive outlook on life. It may be pushing it to say she was five feet tall, but that wouldn’t keep her from putting a person twice her size in their place. She would blow your mind with her one-liners and fast comebacks. Sharron was also the definition of unconditional love. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Karen (David) Pinson of Edina; Melvin (Leslie) Ingles Jr. of Columbia; Sheilah Ingles of Columbia; and Dianna Duvall of Ashland; two stepdaughters, Gwen (Sonny) Duvall, and Teena (Mitchell) Bennett of Ashland; 10 grandkids; 16 great grandkids; sister Carol (Richard) Mattern of Roseburg, OR; sister-in-laws, Patricia (David) Brunk of Brazito, and Delfa Burkett of Columbia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharron will be united in Heaven with her parents, grandparents, husbands, brother-in-laws and her granddaughter.

The family extends its sincere thanks to Hospice Compassus for their care and support of Sharron. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Compassus, I-70 Dr. SE, Suite 100, Columbia, Mo 65203 or Special Olympics, 1001 Diamond Ridge, Suite 800, Jefferson City, Mo 65109.