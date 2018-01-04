  Saralyn Maine Pace 1942-2017

Saralyn Maine Pace, 75, died unexpectedly but peacefully in her home in Overland Park, KS, Tuesday, December 5, 2017. Memorial services will be held in Ashland, Missori, Sunday, January 14 at the Southern Boone County Senior Center. The memorial will begin with lunch at 12:30 p.m., service at 1:30 p.m. followed by burial in New Liberty Cemetery with Pastor John Anderson presiding.

Saralyn was born August 30, 1942 in Boone County, Missouri, the fifth of eight children born to Alcie Ellen Davis and Robert Truman Pace. Surviving siblings are LaVerne (Jack) Black and Nita Ruth (Mike) Purcell of Ashland, Mo., Joetta Strand of Big Timber, Mt., Martha Ellene (Rance) Vanskike of Mexico, Mo., and Russel (Donna) Pace of Centralia, Mo.. A brother Robert Davis “Pete” Pace, a sister Rexene Boren and her parents preceded her in death.

She married William Pasco Swift, Jr. of Houston, Texas in 1966. Born to this marriage were twins, Timothy Earl and Tamathy Erin. Bill Swift died in a plane crash prior to their birth.

After moving to Springfield, Missouri in 1974, she married David Schumacher, a Unity minister, in 1976. David died in 1982. She enjoyed being second mom to Stephen and Staci Schumacher during those years.

She married again in 1995 to Rodney Neeley. Rod died in a one vehicle truck accident in 2007, leaving three children: Bill, Rachel and Jayne.

She was employed as a secretary/admin/office assistant in many fields during her career—legal, medical, ministerial and mental health. She was a Certified Professional Secretary and earned a B.S. degree from Drury University in December 2000. She retired from St. John’s Health System/Sisters of Mercy at the end of June 2008 after 25 years.

After retirement, she moved to Overland Park, Kansas to be closer to her daughter Tammy Broaddus, her husband Rob and their children Emma Pauline and Evan Robert and her son Tim Swift. She had enjoyed almost 10 years bonding with grandson Ian Joseph Swift in Springfield and maintained visits with him and his mom, JoLinda Yoker before she died.

After her retirement and move to Overland Park, she was active in and volunteered time with Unity Church of Overland Park, Rose Brooks (a domestic violence shelter), and Johnson County Community College where she was a Vol*Star and ushered more than 250 hours. She maintained an active yoga practice. She was a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, Sierra Club and the Green Team in her church with a particular focus on environment. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends who had welcomed her to Overland Park years ago. After 6 years of volunteer work, she took a part time position with Central Exchange South.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, December 16, at Unity Church of Overland Park with Rev. Carla McClellan and Rev. Ric Schumacher presiding. Following the service, a reception was held at Central Exchange South.

Memorials may be made to League of Women Voters Johnson County and Central Exchange.