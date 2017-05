Sandra Meng of Columbia passed away May 2, 2017 at Columbia Healthcare, she was 65 years old.

Sandra was born march 31, 1931 to Samuel and Eva Nichols Meng.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 5, 2017 at 1:00, Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include, one brother, Lloyd Meng; two sisters, Dixie Davis and Donna Bosch and several nieces and nephews.