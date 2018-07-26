Sandra Lee Clark, 79, Leeds, AL, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at St. Vincent’s East Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. She was born April 13, 1939 the daughter of the late Henry and Evelyn (Statsy) Mortimer. On May 13, 1971 she was united in marriage to Daren Clark.

In addition to her husband Daren of 47 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons Randy Eckley and his wife Caroline of Ashland, Mo., Shawn Eckley and his wife Cheryl of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Kevin Eckley and his wife Kimberly of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two daughters Joni Henry and her husband Tim and Christi Gilbertson and her husband Brian of Centralia, Mo.; one brother Edwin (Corky) Mortimer and his wife Barbara of Centralia, Mo.; one sister Barbara Hannan and her husband John of Holts Summit, Mo.; twelve grandchildren Miranda Pagoada, Michael Eckley and his wife Celine, Stacy Reliford and her husband Kyle, Stephanie Mitchell and her husband Jeremy, Heather Crump and her husband Clayton, A.J. Henry and his wife Kelsey, Nicole Eckley, Brett Eckley, Scott Eckley, Devon Eckley, Dillon Eckley and Dustin Eckley; nineteen great grandchildren Madison Sedillo, Sophia Pagoada, Alejandro Pagoada, Charlotte Eckley, Vivienne Eckley, Elise Reliford, Jack Reliford, Kelsey Mitchell, Katelyn Mitchell, Kylee Mitchell, Karson Mitchell, Addie Douglass, Porter Douglass, Ellie Douglass, Croix Crump, Charlie Crump, Lyla Trumper, Knox Trumper and Peyton Trumper; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, three brothers Ted Mortimer, Leo Martin and Ray Martin, one sister in law Louise Mortimer and Oran and Arloa Clark preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, Mo. Interment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net