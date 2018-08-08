Samuel Conley Schiltz, 18, of Fulton, Missouri passed away on August 5, 2018.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Callaway Christian Church, 2051 S. Silver Drive in Fulton. The family will receive guests following the service.

Sam was born July 17, 2000 in Columbia, Missouri to Paul and Catherine Schiltz.

Sam was an excellent student who was about to begin his senior year at Fulton High School. He planned to attend college and become a member of the R.O.T. C. His goal was to become a Leader of Leaders and serve his country as an officer in the United States Army.

He was a varsity athlete for the soccer and track teams at Fulton High School and a member of the Callaway Christian Church Youth Group.

Sam volunteered for the Missouri Task Force One Team and worked part time at Russ Automotive in Millersburg, Missouri. He was a talented artist who loved to draw, an avid motorcyclist who enjoyed riding on long trips, and had also become an excellent marksman.

Sam was very family oriented and he also loved animals and was a devoted boyfriend to Eryn Jones.

In addition to his parents, Sam is also survived by two sisters, Hannah Schiltz and her significant other, Ethan Muffett of St. Louis, Missouri and Molly Schiltz and her fiancé, Jeremy Robinson of Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany; grandparents, Dudley and Connie Conley of Evanston, Illinois along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mike and Barbara Schiltz; uncle, Brian Finnegan and cousin, Cameron Finnegan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samuel Conley Schiltz Memorial Scholarship, c/o Joe Miller at First State Community Bank, 15 S. Fifth Street, Columbia, Missouri 65201.

